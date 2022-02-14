Buffett's Berkshire buys Activision Blizzard, cuts healthcare positions

By David Randall

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Monday it added nearly 14.7 million shares of video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O ahead of Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $68.7 billion deal to buy the company.

The company also added to its position in energy giant Chevron Corp CVX.N while slicing its position in healthcare names including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Abbvie Inc ABBV.N during the quarter that ended in December.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings at the end of the year.

Microsoft announced its acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard on Jan. 18.

Investors monitor Berkshire's investments closely to see where Buffett and his investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value.

The filings do not say who bought and sold what, though Buffett generally handles larger investments.

Monday's filing suggests that Berkshire remains resistant to buying stocks, after having been a net seller throughout much of 2021.

The sales and Buffett's six-year drought in buying large whole companies have contributed to Berkshire's boosting its cash holdings as of Sept. 30, 2021, to a record $149.2 billion, despite at least $21.9 billion of stock buybacks.

Berkshire is expected to disclose more about its stock purchases, buybacks and cash on Feb. 26 when it releases year-end results and Buffett's widely read annual shareholder letter.

Berkshire is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It also owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico BRKGE.UL auto insurance and Dairy Queen ice cream.

