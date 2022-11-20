Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses

Adds share price reaction

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher.

The move is line with Berkshire's statement in 2020 that its investments in the Japanese trading houses were for the long term and the stakes could rise to 9.9%.

Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, to 6.62% from 5.03% in Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, to 6.21% from 5.02% in Itochu Corp 8001.T, to 6.75% from 5.06% in Marubeni Corp 8002.T and to 6.57% from 5.04% in Sumitomo Corp 8053.T.

Berkshire's increased investments in the trading houses come as it this month bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2330.TW, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by the conglomerate.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jamie Freed)

