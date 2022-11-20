US Markets

Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses

November 20, 2022 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 percentage point to over 6%, according to its regulatory filings.

Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, to 6.62% from 5.03% in Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, to 6.21% from 5.02% in Itochu Corp 8001.T, to 6.75% from 5.06% in Marubeni Corp 8002.T and to 6.57% from 5.04% in Sumitomo Corp 8053.T.

Berkshire said in 2020 that its investments in the Japanese trading houses are for the long term and the stakes could rise to 9.9%.

