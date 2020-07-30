US Markets
BAC

Buffett's Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8%

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it has bought another $522 million of stock in Bank of America Corp, boosting its already large stake in the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.

By the end of March, Bank of America had become Berkshire's second-largest common stock investment, trailing only Apple Inc AAPL.O. Berkshire also invests in several other banks.

The latest purchases help Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire reduce its cash pile, which totaled $137.2 billion at the end of March.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

BAC AAPL

