Buffett's Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8%

By the end of March, Bank of America had become Berkshire's second-largest common stock investment, trailing only Apple Inc AAPL.O. Berkshire also invests in several other banks.

The latest purchases help Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire reduce its cash pile, which totaled $137.2 billion at the end of March.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.