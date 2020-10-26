'Buffettology' investment trust pulls London IPO

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published

An investment trust following the principles of veteran U.S. investor Warren Buffett said on Monday it had decided not to proceed with an initial public offering in London.

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An investment trust following the principles of veteran U.S. investor Warren Buffett said on Monday it had decided not to proceed with an initial public offering in London.

In a statement the Buffettology Smaller Companies Investment Trust said that "overall demand" had not been sufficient to secure the minimum proceeds it had proposed to raise.

The company said last month it had planned to raise a minimum of 100 million pounds ($130.00 million) from a listing.

($1 = 0.7692 pounds)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More