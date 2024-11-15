Buffett Takes a Slice of Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ) and Dives into Pool Corp. Stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has stirred interest by picking up stakes in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Pool Corp. (POOL), signaling the famed investor’s evolving strategy. According to Bloomberg, Berkshire’s regulatory filing revealed a purchase of 1.3 million Domino’s shares worth $550 million, equating to a 3.6% stake. Pool Corp., a distributor of pool equipment, earned a 1% stake valued at $152 million. Both stocks saw an immediate boost, jumping over 7% in after-hours trading.

Switching Gears from Tech to Consumer

While Buffett remains an investing legend at 94, his strategy continues to adapt. Notably, Berkshire has pared down tech holdings, cutting its Apple (AAPL) stake by 25% and Bank of America (BAC) holdings below 10%. These shifts reduced Berkshire’s exposure to the tech sector by about 3%, as reported by Bloomberg. Instead, Buffett appears to be targeting consumer-focused companies, which offer stable growth potential.

Berkshire’s Cash Pile Hits Record High

Despite these acquisitions, Buffett is sitting on a staggering $325.2 billion cash reserve, the largest in Berkshire’s history. As he told shareholders earlier this year, “We’d love to spend it… but only if we think we’re doing something that has very little risk and can make us a lot of money.”

Investors can track Warren Buffet’s portfolio on TipRanks.

