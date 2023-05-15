Buffett sheds stake in TSMC, while Macquarie, Fidelity buy shares -filings

By Carolina Mandl

May 15 (Reuters) - Big investment firms including Macquarie MQG.AX, Fidelity, Tiger Global and Coatue were among the largest buyers of U.S. listed shares of Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.N in the first quarter, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N sold its remaining stake in the company, according to regulatory filings.

Berkshire said in February it had reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW. On Monday, the company said it shed its remaining stake.

During Berkshire's annual meeting earlier this month, Buffett said TSMC is a "marvelous company," but that he felt more comfortable with investing in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.

The so-called 13-F filings, which disclose investment firms' portfolios, are closely watched for trends even though the data is released with a delay and can be dated.

Macquarie added roughly 78 million new American Depositary Shares (ADRs) of TSMC to an existing position, and ended March with $7.3 billion in the company. Fidelity bought 14.1 million new shares, increasing its bet on the company to nearly $4 billion.

Coatue Management, founded by Philippe Laffont, built a new position in the chipmaker as it bought 5.9 million shares, worth $548.9 million. Tiger Global Management acquired $147.8 million in shares.

U.S.-listed shares of TSMC have gained nearly 14.5% this year.

