US Markets

Buffett says he holds 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu-Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

April 10, 2023 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

Adds more background

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N Warren Buffett is considering additional investment in Japanese stocks and said he holds a 7.4% stake in each of five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu Corp 8001.T, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Buffett also said he would visit Japanese trading houses and Tungaloy Corp offices during his stay in Japan this time.

Berkshire Hathaway had more than a 6% stake in each of those five trading houses, according to regulatory filings made in November last year.

The other trading houses are Mitsubishi Corp8058.T, Mitsui & Co8031.T, Sumitomo Corp8053.Tand Marubeni8002.T.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.