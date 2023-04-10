Buffett says he holds 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu-Nikkei

Adds more background

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N Warren Buffett is considering additional investment in Japanese stocks and said he holds a 7.4% stake in each of five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu Corp 8001.T, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Buffett also said he would visit Japanese trading houses and Tungaloy Corp offices during his stay in Japan this time.

Berkshire Hathaway had more than a 6% stake in each of those five trading houses, according to regulatory filings made in November last year.

The other trading houses are Mitsubishi Corp8058.T, Mitsui & Co8031.T, Sumitomo Corp8053.Tand Marubeni8002.T.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

