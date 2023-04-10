Buffett says he holds 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses including Itochu -Nikkei

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N Warren Buffett is considering additional investment in Japanese stocks and said he holds a 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu Corp 8001.T, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Buffett also said he would visit Japanese trading houses and Tungaloy Corp offices during his stay in Japan this time.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

