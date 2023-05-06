News & Insights

Buffett says debt default would spark turmoil, has confidence in U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL MUMMEY

May 06, 2023 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Jonathan Stempel, Carolina Mandl and John McCrank
       OMAHA/NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - 
    Warren Buffett on Saturday offered a vote of confidence in
the United States, saying he could not imagine the government
letting it default on its debt and risk letting the world's
financial system "go into turmoil."
  
    Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's  annual meeting
in downtown Omaha, Buffett also said it would have been
"catastrophic" for regulators not to step in to protect
depositors of Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized in March
after a bank run.
    But he said Berkshire is well-positioned, as rising interest
rates help its insurance units generate more income from
investments, even as partnership in Washington deteriorates into
a form of "tribalism" where people talk past each other.
        "We have to refine, in a certain way, our democracy as
we go along," he said. "But if I still had a choice, I would
want to be born in the United States. It is a better world than
we've ever had."
  
        The comments came hours after Berkshire posted a big
jump in quarterly profit and said it bought back $4.4 billion of
its own stock, a sign it considered the shares undervalued. In
contrast, it sold $13.3 billion of other companies' stocks.
  
    Buffett, 92, who is Berkshire's chairman and chief
executive, and Charlie Munger, 99, a vice chairman, are
answering five hours of shareholder questions at the meeting.
    Vice Chairman Greg Abel, 60, who would become CEO if Buffett
were no longer in charge, and Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, 71, are
also taking some questions.
    Buffett, the world's sixth-richest person, has run Berkshire
since 1965. The company now owns dozens of businesses including
Geico car insurance and the BNSF railroad, and recently owned
$328 billion of stocks including Apple Inc .
        
  
    MORE PEOPLE
    Saturday's meeting is the centerpiece of a weekend Buffett
calls "Woodstock for Capitalists" that draws tens of thousands
of people to Omaha.
    Attendance is up significantly from last year, with
Berkshire receiving ticket requests from 45 countries.
    Unlike in 2022, the downtown Omaha arena hosting the meeting
was filled to capacity.
    Berkshire also issued first-quarter results on Saturday.
    Net income increased more than sixfold to $35.5 billion,
largely reflecting gains from Berkshire's stock holdings
including Apple Inc , as well as higher income from
investments and a performance rebound at the Geico car insurer.
    
    GET USED TO LESS
    In discussing Berkshire's performance, Buffett said perhaps
a majority of its operating businesses may fare worse in 2023
than in 2022 as economic activity slows, but this can be offset
by rising investment income.
        He said it added $7 billion of Treasury bills in April,
and recently bought another $3 billion yielding close to 6%.
        Munger said Berkshire is unlikely to make a major foray
into artificial intelligence, saying "old-fashioned intelligence
works pretty well."
  
        But he also said value investors such as himself,
Buffett and many of their fans "should get used to making less"
in part because so many investors are following similar
strategies, prompting muffled groans from the audience.
  
        Abel also said BNSF, which he oversees, is taking steps
to reassure customers following a recent spate industrywide of
train derailments.
  
            
  
    WAITING ON LINE
        Prior to the meeting, dozens of uniform-clad pilots at
Berkshire-owned NetJets demonstrated outside the arena,
protesting low pay, long hours and fatigue.
  
        Thousands more lined up outside the arena before its 7
a.m. CDT (1200 GMT) opening, often to get seats close to the
stage.
    Many recognized it could be one of their last chances to see
Buffett and Munger, given their advanced ages.
    Vidhya Vivekananda, an investment associate from Vancouver,
said she and her husband showed up 30 minutes earlier for their
first meeting.
    "It has been on our bucket list for a long time," she said.
"We don't know how long it will be with Warren and Charlie
before they pass it on."
    Yongsheng Zhao, who lives in Shanghai and is a researcher
for an asset management firm, said he showed up at midnight to
attend his eighth Berkshire meeting. He brought his own chair.
    "I am inspired by their passion and normalcy," he said,
referring to Buffett and Munger. "I would hope they can go
another five years, or more."

