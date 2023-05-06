News & Insights

Buffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 06, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel, Nebraska, Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

OMAHA/NEW YORK May 6 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Apple Inc AAPL.O is a better business than any other in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N portfolio.

"Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business," said Buffett during Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire revealed a $1 billion stake in Apple in May 2016, and by March 2023 had boosted that stake to $151 billion, accounting for 46% of its $328 billion equity portfolio,

Buffett has long praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, and viewed Apple less as a technology company and more as a consumer products company with a dominant product, the iPhone, that people want and need.

Berkshire has recently held a 5.6% stake in Apple, and Buffett said it could buy more.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska and Carolina Mandl in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

