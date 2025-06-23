Buffett, Musk or Trump: Who Has Gained the Most Wealth in 2025?

It’s been a chaotic year politically, economically and in the markets. When it comes to personal fortunes, however, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are still some of the biggest names in the game. That said, only one of them has actually grown richer in 2025.

Let’s break down how each of their net worths has changed this year, and what it says about the different ways they play the game.

Buffett’s Classic Approach Is Beating Everyone

What he gained: +$ 11.5 billion

+$ 11.5 billion Net worth (as of June 16, 2025): $154 billion

$154 billion Ranking: 7th richest in the world

Warren Buffett’s wealth has risen by $11.5 billion so far in 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He now sits at $154 billion, making him the seventh richest person on the planet.

A key driver of those gains is Berkshire Hathaway, with stock up a solid 8.15% year-to-date, including dividends, as of June 2025.

To put it in perspective: Buffett’s net worth is roughly equal to the combined wealth of Jensen Huang, Phil Knight and Mark Cuban.

Musk Is Still No. 1, but He’s Lost Over $60 Billion

What he lost: -$61.5 billion

-$61.5 billion Net worth (as of June 16, 2025): $371 billion

$371 billion Ranking: 1st richest in the world

Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person, but 2025 hasn’t gone his way financially. He’s lost about $61.5 billion since the start of the year, according to Bloomberg.

The main reason? Tesla stock took a beating (down more than a third in Q1) as the EV space got more crowded, and Musk’s political ties drew criticism. Some Tesla vehicles were even set on fire in protests. According to Musk’s Forbes profile, he owns about 12% of Tesla, so his fortune is tightly tied to the stock’s performance.

Trump’s Wealth Swings Wildly, but He’s Down Overall

What he lost: -$1.4 billion

-$1.4 billion Net worth (as of June 16, 2025): ~$5.1 billion

~$5.1 billion Ranking: N/A

Donald Trump’s net worth has taken a hit this year. After Trump Media & Technology Group went public, Bloomberg reported his wealth at $6.5 billion in late March. But by the end of that month, Forbes revised his estimate to $5.1 billion, citing falling stock value and updated asset valuations.

As of June, Trump has dropped off the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which only includes the world’s top 500 richest people. The current cutoff is around $5.8 billion, suggesting his net worth now sits below that mark.

So, Who’s Winning?

Of the three, only Warren Buffett has increased his wealth in 2025. Elon Musk has seen the biggest drop, while Donald Trump’s fortune, though headline-grabbing, has declined overall.

While Musk and Trump both lean heavily on branding and speculative assets, Buffett’s rise is powered by slow, steady growth and real businesses.

Final Take

In a year where hype has dominated headlines, Buffett is quietly proving that boring still works. His old-school strategy may not trend on social media, but in 2025, it’s leaving the rest in the dust.

Editor’s note: All data was collected and up to date as of June 16, 2025.

