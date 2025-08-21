As Buffett as it Gets: 7 Reasons Why Berkshire Hathaway Just Bought This Monster Health Insurance Stock

Key Points Berkshire Hathaway recently initiated a position in UnitedHealth Group stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth have plummeted by roughly 40% this year.

Despite some turbulence, its business boasts several attributes that Buffett seeks.

At the close of each calendar quarter, financial institutions managing over $100 million are required to file a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These disclosures detail the stocks that Wall Street's "smart money" has been buying and selling -- giving investors a rare window into where professional money managers see opportunity.

Few names in the investing world command more attention than Warren Buffett, whose leadership at Berkshire Hathaway has transformed it into one of the most respected and consistently market-beating portfolios of the modern era.

According to its most recent 13F filing, Berkshire recently initiated a position in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) during the second quarter. The move comes at a time when UnitedHealth stock has been under heavy selling pressure -- weighed down by a string of negative headlines that have driven the stock 40% lower as of Aug. 18.

Let's unpack why Berkshire's bet on UnitedHealth aligns squarely with Buffett's investment philosophy, and explore whether now is a good time to follow the Oracle of Omaha's lead.

1. UnitedHealth fits squarely into one of Buffett's favorite industries

One of Buffett's favorite sectors has long been financial services, especially insurance companies. Berkshire's portfolio includes insurance giants like GEICO and Chubb, underscoring his conviction in the industry.

Health insurers share many of the underlying business characteristics that make insurance such an attractive industry to Buffett. They provide mission-critical services while also collecting billions in premiums up front, long before claims are paid out. This structure gives insurers a unique combination of financial stability and durability, qualities that Buffett prizes.

2. Buffett loves moats

Some of Berkshire's largest holdings include Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Moody's, and Visa. While these companies span different industries, they share a common thread: massive brand equity that makes them difficult to dislodge.

Buffett has always favored businesses with durable economic moats. In the health insurance space, the idea of a moat is reinforced by and industry dominated by just a few major players -- with UnitedHealth being the largest among them.

Right now, however, UnitedHealth's brand moat shows some small cracks in the armor, creating what Buffett likely views as a rare opportunity to invest in an industry leader while sentiment remains sour.

3. Recurring insurance fees + brand equity = heaps of cash flow

Recurring insurance premiums paired with strong brand equity translates into powerful unit economics -- notably in the form of consistent free cash flow generation.

For UnitedHealth, its vertically integrated model -- spanning insurance, healthcare services, and data analytics -- enables the company to produce tens of billions in annual cash flow.

This fits neatly into Buffett's preference of favoring businesses with steady, predictable cash flow. Despite some recent hiccups, management has signaled confidence that growth will resume by next year -- suggesting even stronger cash flow and profitability metrics could arrive sooner than many anticipate.

4. UnitedHealth Group literally pays you to own the stock

One way UnitedHealth puts its excess cash to work is by paying -- and steadily growing -- its dividend payment. This is a feature that Buffett undoubtedly appreciates. Known for his unwavering patience, Buffett often holds on to core positions for years, if not decades.

Over time, that discipline has transformed some of Berkshire's greatest growth bets into reliable income streams -- with dividends serving as a reward for simply staying the course, even during periods of pronounced volatility.

5. The company is buying back shares, and...

Another way UnitedHealth is delivering value to shareholders is through consistent stock buybacks. Companies often buy back their own stock as a signal that management thinks shares are undervalued.

To put this into perspective, it's worth examining what UnitedHealth insiders have doing with their own shares -- a telling indicator of how those closest to the business view its long-term potential.

6. ... so are insiders; what could this suggest?

According to SEC filings, several insiders at UnitedHealth -- including CEO Stephen Hemsley -- have collectively purchased roughly $30 million of stock in recent months, right in the middle of the sell-off.

When combined with the company's aggressive share buybacks, this insider activity sends a clear message: Management is confident in UnitedHealth's ability to engineer a turnaround and views the stock as a bargain right now.

7. UnitedHealth Group stock is dirt cheap

The chart benchmarks UnitedHealth Group against a set of managed care and insurance peers based on the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.

At just 13x earnings, UnitedHealth sits squarely in the middle of this cohort. On its own, that doesn't reveal much. But zooming out, the picture becomes more clear: After months of valuation compression, UnitedHealth stock is now trading near five-year lows.

This suggests that investors are pricing UnitedHealth as a low-growth (or even no-growth), high-risk opportunity rather than the industry leader it truly is -- one that would typically command a premium.

Against this backdrop, Buffett's move makes perfect sense. He likely sees glaring misalignment between perceived risk and actual risk -- most of which is already reflected in the price.

UnitedHealth remains a fundamentally strong business that has undergone a historic valuation derate. In Buffett's eyes, that looks less like trouble and more like an opportunity. Put simply, buying UnitedHealth stock at this moment is classic Buffett value investing.

For these reasons, I think now is a lucrative opportunity to follow the Oracle's lead and scoop up shares of UnitedHealth stock for a bargain, too.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adam Spatacco has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Moody's, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.