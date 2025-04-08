Buffett Has Been Stockpiling Cash and Selling Stocks for More Than 2 Years. Is He Finally Buying?

Warren Buffett has a reputation as one of the greatest investors ever, and he has the track record to back that up. What's interesting about that is that he's known as a contrarian investor; he doesn't do what everyone else does. Despite myriad followers and legions of fans who try to imitate his success, his method is still considered going against the grain.

Consider what's been happening for the past two years. It's been a strong bull market, which means investors are buying, but Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett's holding company, has been a net seller of stocks every quarter throughout. It hit nine straight quarters of net selling stocks in the 2024 fourth quarter, and it ended the year with $334 billion in cash, its largest stockpile ever. Buffett has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway for 60 years, which puts that into context.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Armchair analysts have been dissecting Buffett's trading behavior to see what investors can learn from it and what it means about the markets. Specifically, people have been wondering if he thinks there's a market crash on the way.

Well, the time has come. The markets tumbled last week after President Trump's "Liberation Day." Is Buffett finally buying stocks?

Fear and greed

Buffett has made it clear on many occasions that he isn't interested in buying overpriced stocks, and that he's wary of a strong bull market.

Many people know his famous credo about fear and greed from the Chariman's letter Buffett penned in 1986 : "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy, and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

In that same letter, he claimed not to know how any market would move, but that a bull market that becomes "uncoupled" with true stock values would be bound to fall. "As this is written, little fear is visible in Wall Street...unfortunately, however, stocks can't outperform businesses indefinitely." That's when he's interested in buying.

Bargains and value

Buffett's success is clear, and so is his investing method. But investors still find it challenging to get into Buffett's mindset. He's known for investing in undervalued stocks. His 1986 letter continued, "[w]hen conditions are right, that is, when companies with good economics and good management sell well below intrinsic business value -- stocks sometimes provide grand-slam home runs."

But how he determines that isn't always obvious. One example of what was a clearly undervalued stock that Berkshire Hathaway bought is Kroger, which it bought in 2019. Kroger is the largest premium supermarket chain in the U.S., which meets Buffett's criteria for a company that has a long-term role in the U.S. economy. But it wasn't doing so well at the time, and look how cheap it got when Buffett bought it.

It has since made many operational changes and rebounded, and Kroger stock is up about 170% since Berkshire Hathaway bought shares.

However, Buffett and his team recently bought Pool Corp stock, which doesn't look so cheap as compared to recent averages.

They may have been hedging their bets, considering how different scenarios could play out. Indeed, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 13% in 2025, Pool is down 7%.

Knee-deep in opportunities?

If Buffett found that kind of equity product to put the company's money to work even under conditions of high bull sentiment, it's likely he's delighting in what's available right now. Just a few weeks ago, in the Berkshire Hathaway annual letter, he spoke about finding bargains in the stock market: "Often, nothing looks compelling; very infrequently we find ourselves knee-deep in opportunities." He praised investing manager Greg Abel, who's in line to take over Berkshire Hathaway, as "vividly" showing "his ability to act at such times."

Now could very well be such a time. Many excellent stocks are at decades-low valuations, including Buffett stock Amazon.

I would note, though, that many Buffett stocks are beating the market today. They're the safe, established stocks that hold up under all sorts of circumstances. Buffett may not be likely to buy more of them today because they aren't necessarily cheap. But he might find new stocks that are worth buying at today's prices.

We won't know if Berkshire Hathaway broke its streak to become a net buyer of stocks until at earliest the first-quarter report, which includes the month of March. However, stocks have moved even lower in April, and trading activity for the month won't be reported until the second-quarter update.

I don't have any knowledge of what's happening at Berkshire Hathaway right now, and the economy could be in what you might call uncharted territory. But Buffett's made no secret of how he invests, and I wouldn't be surprised to find out that he and his team are finding bargains in today's market.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $244,570 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $35,715 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $461,558!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.