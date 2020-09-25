Buffett-following investment trust to list in London

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

An investment trust following the principles of veteran U.S. investor Warren Buffett is to list in London, the trust said on Friday.

Buffettology Smaller Companies Investment Trust intends to raise a minimum of 100 million pounds ($127.52 million) via an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.

The trust will mainly invest in companies listed or traded in Britain, through a portfolio of 30-50 companies with market

capitalisations from 20-500 million pounds.

Sanford DeLand will be the trust's investment manager, led by Keith Ashworth-Lord, CIO of Sanford DeLand Asset Management.

Sanford DeLand manages around 1.4 billion pounds across two open-ended funds.

"The UK small cap market offers excellent investment

opportunities to experienced managers who know what to look for and have the freedom to take a long-term view," Ashworth-Lord said.

($1 = 0.7842 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

