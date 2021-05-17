Buffett Drops More Banks, Adds AON to Berkshire Portfolio

The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 13F hit Monday afternoon, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the first three months of 2021.

Buffett and his team were fairly active sellers, paring back 13 positions in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio during the first quarter. The filing showed Berkshire exited or greatly reduced stakes in the financial and energy sectors.

Meanwhile, the Oracle of Omaha did very little buying, adding to just three existing stakes while initiating a lone new position in the insurance sector.

Let's dig into the some of the biggest Buffett stock adjustments made during the first quarter of 2021, based on Berkshire Hathaway's 13F that was filed on May 1, 2021, for the period ending March 31, 2021.

Berkshire 13F Shows Buffett Dropped Suncor, Synchrony

Buffett and his lieutenants sold off the entirety of BRK.B's holdings in Candian oil-sands firm Suncor Energy (SU) and Connecticut-based credit card concern Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Berkshire Hathaway's 13F also revealed the company cut its Wells Fargo (WFC) holdings by 98%, reducing the long-troubled bank into a mere rump position. Buffett has been taking a hatchet to to BKR.B's investments in big bank stocks over the past year, including exiting his positions in Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) in 2020.

Buffett also slashed Dow component Chevron (CVX) by more than half during Q1. That could be considered a surprising move considering he first initiated the stake a mere quarter ago, in Q4 2020.

Buffett Starts New Aon Position, Adds More Kroger Shares

The Berkshire 13F revealed one addition to the Buffett stock portfolio: U.K.-based insurance name Aon (AON). Specifically, BRK.B scooped up 4.1 million AON shares, which accounts for 0.4% of its equity portfolio.

The reinsurer is a natural fit with Berkshire Hathaway, whose insurance businesses form the core of the vast holding company.

And while Buffett didn't add much to his existing positions in Q1, he did make a significant 52% improvement to Berkshire's Kroger (KR) holdings. He now owns just more than 51 million shares worth roughly $1.8 billion, accounting for 0.68% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

Current holdings data is as of May 17. Sources: Berkshire Hathaway's SEC Form 13F filed May 17, 2021, for the reporting period ended March 31, 2021; and WhaleWisdom.

