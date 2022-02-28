Buffett doubles down on boring Berkshire

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Whether it’s “stocks, apartments, farms, oil wells, whatever”, Warren Buffett thinks it’s overpriced. In his company Berkshire Hathaway’s annual investor letter https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/letters/2021ltr.pdf published over the weekend, the Oracle of Omaha says interest rates have pushed the prices of investments up too far for comfort. So Buffett has been using his cash pile to buy Berkshire’s shares.

During the past two years, that has amounted to 9% of the total stock outstanding at the end of 2019, or almost $52 billion. Total returns on the $713 billion investment firm, which owns everything from railroads to Apple stock, have only narrowly beaten the S&P 500 Index over that period. But that’s a feat considering Buffett’s portfolio also includes old-school U.S. companies like Bank of America and Coca-Cola.

He still has a cash position of about $144 billion, roughly half the size of U.S. oil giant Chevron’s market capitalization. With the S&P 500 up almost 50% in two years, the purchasing power of that pile looks relatively smaller. That may be why Buffett notes “internal opportunities” deliver far better returns than acquisitions. In other words, more of the less-exciting same. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

