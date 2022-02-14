Buffett Buys Activision, Nu Holdings, Exits Sirius XM in Q4

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) filed its latest Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday evening, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the fourth quarter of 2021.

And once again, Buffett and his team were fairly active sellers.

But while Berkshire's 13F showed that the holding company fully exited two positions and reduced stakes in eight others, it wasn't all bearishness on the part of Buffett & Co. BRK.B also went shopping, increasing its stakes in four holdings and adding three new positions.

Let's dig into some of the biggest Buffett stock adjustments made during the fourth quarter of 2021, based on Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filed on Feb. 14, 2022, for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Berkshire 13F Shows Buffett Dropped TEVA, SIRI

Buffett and his lieutenants sold off their entire stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) after first taking a stake in the generic drugmaker in the fourth quarter of 2017 – a position that largely circled the drain since Berkshire initiated the stake.

They also fully exited their position in satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), which was first initiated in Q4 2016.

Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway's 13F revealed the company reduced its holdings in eight stocks. Insurance name Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) and healthcare stocks AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) were among Buffett's biggest reductions. So was Royalty Pharma (RPRX), which Berkshire entered only a quarter prior.

Berkshire also sold small bits of its stakes in Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Kroger (KR).

Buffett Gets in the Game With Activision

The Berkshire 13F also revealed three new additions to the Buffett stock portfolio.

Most notable is a fresh stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which made headlines in late January on news that Microsoft (MSFT) will buy the company for $68.7 billion. Specifically, Buffett purchased 14.7 million ATVI shares, which now accounts for 0.3% of the Berkshire portfolio.

The team also initiated new stakes in Brazil-based fintech Nu Holdings (NU) and motorsports broadcaster – and Liberty Media subsidiary – Formula One Group (FWONK).

While Buffett & Co. exited SIRI shares, they significantly boosted their stake in Sirius XM tracking stock Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) – by 35% to 20.2 million shares, or 31% of the Berkshire portfolio. Berkshire also padded its holdings in oil major Chevron (CVX) by 33% to 38.2 million shares, or 1.4% of the portfolio.

BRK.B also slightly increased its stakes in retailers Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and RH (RH) as of the end of Q4.

Current holdings data is as of Feb. 14. Sources: Berkshire Hathaway's SEC Form 13F filed Feb. 14, 2022, for the reporting period ended Dec. 31, 2021; and WhaleWisdom.

