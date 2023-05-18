News & Insights

Buffett-backed Nubank has AI investments as 'great priority', CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 18, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Investments in artificial intelligence are a "great priority" for Brazilian digital lender Nubank NU.N, Chief Executive David Velez said on Thursday, adding that the firm expects to demonstrate it soon as it pushes for expansion.

Speaking at an event marking Nubank's 10 years of operations, Velez said the bank has always seen itself as a "technology company" and hopes AI will help relationship with clients to go beyond its app in coming years.

"Five years from now you'll be talking to Nubank in your self-driving car, you'll be talking to Nubank in your home," Velez told reporters.

"And we hope the conversation will go beyond financial services to also bring in lots of information and data to help you make the best decisions."

The bank, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, does not need to raise any additional money to execute its expansion plan, he added.

Nubank debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in late 2021 raising .

The lender expects now to launch digital checking accounts in Colombia by the end of 2023, according to co-founder Cristina Junqueira, who also attended the event. She added Nubank also sees growth opportunity in Mexico as "much bigger" than in Brazil at the moment.

