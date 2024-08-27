News & Insights

Buffer ETFs: Read the Fine Print

August 27, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

This year, the focus on managing downside risk in portfolios has become crucial, particularly with the looming presidential election, anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, and global geopolitical challenges. 

 

Buffer ETFs have gained traction as a solution, offering a combination of market participation and capital preservation in a straightforward, single-ticker format. These ETFs cater to varying time horizons, allowing investors to tailor their protection strategies accordingly. As more product providers enter the Buffer ETF space, it's essential to conduct thorough research, as the specific design and strategy of each ETF can significantly impact outcomes. 

 

Innovator ETFs, a pioneer in this category, recently introduced Managed Floor ETFs, which differ from defined outcome ETFs by offering ongoing protection without limiting the potential for market gains. These newer ETFs provide greater flexibility, making them suitable for continuous integration into portfolios rather than being tied to specific time frames like some other strategies.

Finsum: The fees can be a critical issue with these products so manage to understand exactly how the product will pay off to take full advantage of the strategies. 

