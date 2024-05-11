Buffer ETFs Are Growing in Response to Volatility

Recent fluctuations in the market have fueled investors' desire for strategies that mitigate risk. Defined-outcome exchange-traded funds, also known as "buffer ETFs," have emerged as a solution, aiming to protect investors from losses on a designated index.
The proliferation of these funds has been remarkable, with assets ballooning to over $22 billion from under $200 million in 2018, with 169 offerings available presently. These ETFs typically offer index returns while mitigating downside risk, achieved by sacrificing a portion of potential upside gains.
By employing various options structures, such as funds with upside caps or partial upside exposure, investors can tailor their risk-reward profiles according to their preferences. Despite operational nuances and fees, most of these ETFs have demonstrated their ability to shield investors from market downturns while offering competitive returns.
Finsum: These last five years have been critical examples of why many investors need buffer ETFs to both capture gains and hedge losses.
- volatility hedge
- hedging
- risk
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.