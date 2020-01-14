Buenos Aires province seeks to delay payment to bondholders due this month

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Buenos Aires province asked holders to let it delay until May a payment on its 2021 bond due later this month, in a filing published on Tuesday morning.

The payment, tied to more than $250 million amortization payments due in two weeks, was seen as a initial signal for how Argentina would handle renegotiation on more than $100 billion in sovereign debt inherited by the new administration of center-left President Alberto Fernandez.

"The overall purpose of the proposed amendments is to temporarily relieve the Province from certain of its short-term financial obligations by deferring the next principal payment date, originally due on January 26, 2020, to May 1, 2020," the filing said.

Provincial bonds maturing this year and through 2027 fell one to 10 points on Monday. The January 2021 maturity fell six points to 60 cents, according to Refinitiv data, after Economy Minister Martin Guzman confirmed the national government would not help the province with the payments.

Fernandez reiterated that the national government would not bail out Buenos Aires province, Argentina's largest, in an interview on Monday night.

Buenos Aires province said last week it was seeking talks for "temporary financial relief" with holders of its 10.875% bond due in 2021.

Argentina has been spiraling into a debt crisis since 2018. Conservative former President Mauricio Macri was defeated by Fernandez on Oct. 27.

The Fernandez administration, which took office on Dec. 10, is in talks with bondholders and other creditors, including the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Cassandra Garrison and Maximilian Heath; editing by Larry King)

