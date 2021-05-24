Buenos Aires province extends debt restructuring deadline

World Markets

Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Monday it had extended the deadline for its $7 billion foreign debt restructuring until June 4, as tensions with creditors continue to simmer amid a prolonged recession in the South American nation.

The province, Argentina's main economic engine, opened fresh talks with key bondholders in late April, but has yet to strike a new deal.

"The invitation to the debt swap has been extended in order to continue with restricted talks," the province said in a statement.

The latest extension comes as the South American nation, one of the world's top grains producers, struggles to end a three-year recession that has been exacerbated by double-digit inflation and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national government and a handful of other provinces have revamped their debts over the past year.

Argentina is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new deal to help roll over payments of around $45 billion it owes to the Fund and cannot currently pay back.

