Buenos Aires province extends debt restructuring deadline

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, May 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Monday it had extended the deadline for its $7 billion foreign debt restructuring until June 4, as tensions with creditors continue to simmer amid a prolonged recession in the South American nation.

The province, Argentina's main economic engine, opened fresh talks with key bondholders in late April, but has yet to strike a new deal.

"The invitation to the debt swap has been extended in order to continue with restricted talks," the province said in a statement.

The latest extension comes as the South American nation, one of the world's top grains producers, struggles to end a three-year recession that has been exacerbated by double-digit inflation and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national government and a handful of other provinces have revamped their debts over the past year.

Argentina is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new deal to help roll over payments of around $45 billion it owes to the Fund and cannot currently pay back.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Alistair Bell)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.