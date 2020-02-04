Buenos Aires province extends 2021 bondholder deadline amid race for consent

(Adds detail, background.) BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended until midday on Tuesday (1500 GMT) a deadline for holders of a 2021 bond to agree to a delay of a $250 million capital payment originally due on Jan. 26, the province said as it races to get a last-minute green light. The province has repeatedly pushed back the deadline as it struggles to get the support of holders of 75% of the debt that it needs to move ahead with its proposal and avoid entering a technical default, which could happen later this week. On Monday, the provincial government offered to make an up-front $75 million capital payment on the bond, a last-gasp move to encourage holders of the debt to accept its proposal to delay the rest of the payment until May 1. [nL1N2A304U] It gave creditors until 6 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday to consent to the amended plan, a deadline which has now passed. Buenos Aires, Argentina's most populous province, faces slipping into default if it cannot strike a deal with bondholders or does not make the full $250 million payment before a 10-day grace period expires on Wednesday. The province, which is struggling to service its debts amid a wider economic malaise, is seen as a litmus test for larger negotiations to restructure around $100 billion of sovereign payments facing new Peronist President Alberto Fernandez. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan, editing by Larry King) ((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA DEBT/ (UPDATE 1)

