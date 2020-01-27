Buenos Aires offers 2021 bondholders sweetener over payment delay

Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Monday it would offer holders of a 2021 bond a sweetener to agree to a proposal to delay a $250 million amortization payment until May amid a major debt crunch hitting the country.
