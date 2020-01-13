Buenos Aires bonds tumble after economy minister dismisses federal bailout

By Cassandra Garrison and Rodrigo Campos

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Buenos Aires' hard-currency provincial debt fell on Monday after Argentina's economy minister said the national government would not step in to bail it out in a payment due later this month.

Provincial bonds maturing this year and through 2027 fell between 1 and 10 points, with the Jan. 2021 AR058449334=, tied to a more-than-$250 million amortization payment due in two weeks, down 6 points at 60 cents according to Refinitiv data.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman told local newspaper Clarin in an interview published on Sunday that the national government is not considering a "financial bailout" for that payment, which had been reported locally.

"Guzman smacked that down over the weekend and said there would be no federal government bailout," said Roger Horn, emerging markets desk analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities America.

Horn said the comments could affect negotiations the national government is preparing for on about $100 billion in debt.

"I had thought the provinces would piggyback on whatever the sovereign does in terms of restructuring, but now my concern is that they default ahead of the sovereign or they rush to do a restructuring. If it is a very negative restructuring, then that would have a negative effect on the sovereign debt restructuring."

Buenos Aires province, Argentina's largest, said last week it was seeking talks for "temporary financial relief" with holders of its 10.875% bond due in 2021.

"What we've heard from the federal government suggests there's quite a bit of willingness to negotiate its debt in good faith, but there's willingness and there's capacity and even if the willingness is there, Argentina is in a very difficult spot," said Todd Martinez, director of Latin America sovereigns at Fitch and the main analyst for Argentina's sovereign debt.

"There are reasons to have a carrot-and-stick approach in negotiations and this could be an initial test case of how that strategy is shaping up for the bigger restructuring."

Argentina has been grappling with a pervasive debt crisis since 2018, ultimately leading to the downfall of conservative former President Mauricio Macri, who was defeated by center-left Peronist President Alberto Fernandez on Oct. 27.

The Fernandez administration, which took office on Dec. 10, is in talks with bondholders and other creditors, among them the International Monetary Fund.

In a weekend interview, Fernandez set a March 31 deadline to renegotiate Argentina's public debt.

Argentina's hard-currency national debt bond prices were little changed, up or down less than a point across the curve.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Cassandra Garrison in Buenos Aires; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @rodrigocampos; +1.646.223.6344; Reuters Messaging: rodrigo.campos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.