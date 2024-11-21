Buenaventura upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded Buenaventura (BVN) to Sector Perform from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $15. Based on updated capital and operating estimates, the firm sees the company having a stronger balance sheet to complete the mine build for San Gabriel, the analyst tells investors. In addition, the firm has adjusted its 2025, 2026 and 2027 gold price forecasts to $2,600/oz, $2,500/oz and $2,300/oz, respectively, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.