Buenaventura upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded Buenaventura (BVN) to Sector Perform from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $15. Based on updated capital and operating estimates, the firm sees the company having a stronger balance sheet to complete the mine build for San Gabriel, the analyst tells investors. In addition, the firm has adjusted its 2025, 2026 and 2027 gold price forecasts to $2,600/oz, $2,500/oz and $2,300/oz, respectively, the analyst noted.
