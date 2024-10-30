Buenaventura reports Q3 EPS 93c, consensus 28c

Reports Q3 revenue $331.1 M vs. $211.3M last year. Q3 consolidated silver production increased by 2.5M Oz, zinc production increased by 96% YoY, and lead production increased by 206% YoY, primarily driven by increased production at Uchucchacua and Yumpag. Gold production increased by 7% YoY due to increased output at Julcani and La Zanja. However, copper production decreased by 9% YoY. In 3Q23, copper production at El Brocal had increased due to higher than estimated copper content mined from the open pit transitional ore.

