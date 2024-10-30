News & Insights

Buenaventura reports Q3 EPS 93c, consensus 28c

October 30, 2024 — 06:35 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $331.1 M vs. $211.3M last year. Q3 consolidated silver production increased by 2.5M Oz, zinc production increased by 96% YoY, and lead production increased by 206% YoY, primarily driven by increased production at Uchucchacua and Yumpag. Gold production increased by 7% YoY due to increased output at Julcani and La Zanja. However, copper production decreased by 9% YoY. In 3Q23, copper production at El Brocal had increased due to higher than estimated copper content mined from the open pit transitional ore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

