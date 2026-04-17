Buenaventura Releases Q1 Production Results & Volume Sold

Buenaventura Mining BVN reported first-quarter 2026 production and volume sold from its operating mines.



Gold production at the Coimolache mine and gold production at the La Zanja mine were in line with the company’s expectations. The Uchucchacua and Yumpag mines’ silver production surpassed the company’s guidance. Meanwhile, gold production at the Orcopampa and Julcani mines also exceeded BVN’s expectations. Copper and silver production at El Brocal, and silver and lead production at the Tambomayo mine surpassed the company’s guidance for the quarter.



Let us dig deeper.

Buenaventura’s Mine Performances in Q1

In first-quarter 2025, gold production at Orcopampa was 14,992 ounces, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. BVN sold 14,971 ounces of gold from the mine in the quarter. BVN expects 2026 production of 42,000-47,000 ounces of gold for the mine.



El Brocal produced 10,811 MT of copper, which marked a 10.4% year-over-year decrease. The 2026 copper production guidance is expected to be 48,000-53,000 MT. Buenaventura produced 4,236 ounces of gold from the El Brocal mine in the first quarter, which jumped 8.5% year over year. Silver production rose 38.8% in the quarter under review to 607,751 ounces.



In the first quarter, Buenaventura sold 1,826 ounces of gold, 488,534 ounces of silver and 9,960 MT of copper from the El Brocal mine. The company expects 2026 gold production from El Brocal between 15,000 ounces and 17,000 ounces. Silver production is expected at 1.5-1.7 million ounces.



Gold production at Tambomayo decreased 2.3% year over year in the first quarter to 2,964 ounces, whereas silver production grew 82.4% to 294,325 ounces. The lead and zinc production at Tambomayo totaled 517 MT and 411 MT, respectively. Lead and zinc output rose 2.8% and fell 22% year over year, respectively.



Buenaventura sold 2,667 ounces of gold in the first quarter and 258,557 ounces of silver from Tambomayo. The volume of lead and zinc sold totaled 401 MT and 325 MT. BVN expects 2026 production for gold at 5,000-6,500 ounces and for silver at 0.2-0.3 million ounces. Lead outlook is guided at 0.5-0.6 MT and zinc at 0.8-1 MT.



The first-quarter 2026 gold production at the Coimolache mine increased 76% to 23,480 ounces. In the three months ended March 31, 2026, the mine sold 19,656 ounces. The company expects 2026 production of 90,000-100,000 ounces of gold.



Julcani’s first-quarter silver production decreased 11.9% year over year to 299,297 ounces. Buenaventura sold 252,233 ounces of silver from Julcani in the first quarter. BVN expects the 2026 silver production to be 1.3-1.5 million ounces from the Julcani mine.

BVN Stock Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura have soared 142.7% in the past year compared with the industry's 154.6% upsurge.

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Performances of Other Mining Stocks

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 3.3 million silver-equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2026. This reflected a 78% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation.



Consolidated silver production at Endeavour Silver was up 56% year over year to 1,875,375 ounces. Endeavour Silver’s gold production in the quarter was up 41% year over year to 11,740 ounces.



Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 72,872 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2026, which marked a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also marked an increase of 11.9% from the fourth quarter of 2025.



Fortuna Mining expects gold-equivalent production of 281,000-305,000 ounces for 2026. The mid-point reflects a dip of 8% from the 317,001 ounces reported in 2025.

Buenaventura's Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

BVN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock from the basic materials space is DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 35.7%. DuPont de Nemours’ shares have surged 90.8% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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