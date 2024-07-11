Is Buenaventura Mining (BVN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Buenaventura (BVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Buenaventura is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Buenaventura is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN's full-year earnings has moved 41% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BVN has moved about 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Buenaventura is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, CSW Industrials (CSWI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.1%.

In CSW Industrials' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Buenaventura is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.4% so far this year, so BVN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CSW Industrials belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved -20.6% year to date.

Buenaventura and CSW Industrials could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.