Is Buenaventura Mining (BVN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Buenaventura (BVN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Buenaventura is one of 241 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Buenaventura is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN's full-year earnings has moved 101.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BVN has gained about 14.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -3.5%. This shows that Buenaventura is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, CSW Industrials (CSWI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.4%.

The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials' current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Buenaventura belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19% this year, meaning that BVN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

CSW Industrials, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #179. The industry has moved -19.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Buenaventura and CSW Industrials as they could maintain their solid performance.

