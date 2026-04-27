Buenaventura Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Buenaventura Mining BVN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Buenaventura Mining’s first-quarter total sales is pegged at $600 million, indicating a 95% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved north in the past 60 days to $1.09 per share. It indicates a 98.2% surge from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

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Buenaventura Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

BVN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 80.4%. The trend is shown in the chart below.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Buenaventura Mining Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Buenaventura Mining this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Buenaventura Mining has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: BVN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BVN’s Q1 Performance

The company recently released its first-quarter 2025 production and sales figures, as well as the average realized metal prices, which provide insight into how it likely fared in the quarter.



Gold production from direct operations was 30,035 ounces in the first quarter, up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter. Including Coimolache, the total gold produced was 37,815 ounces, up 20.1%. BVN sold 32,731 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2026, which marked 9% year-over-year growth.



Buenaventura Mining produced 3.9 million ounces of silver from total direct operations, reflecting a 5.9% year-over-year rise. Including Coimolache, silver production was 3.7 million ounces. Buenaventura Mining also produced 4,495 MT of lead, 7,379 MT of zinc and 10,898MT of copper in the quarter.



Silver sales volumes were up 1.2% at 3.6 million ounces, lead sales were up 20.7% to 4,187 MT, while zinc sales volumes were up 15.6%. Copper sales were at 12,269 MT, 7.6% higher than the prior year.



The quarter benefited from a favorable pricing environment. The company stated that average realized gold prices surged 65.6% year over year to $4,875 per ounce. Silver prices averaged $99.29 per ounce in the quarter, skyrocketing 208.2% year over year. Copper prices were up 47.4% year over year, and zinc prices increased 17.9%. However, lead prices dipped 5% in the quarter.



Overall, higher sales volume and prices are expected to get reflected in Buenaventura Mining’s results in the quarter.

BVN Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining have skyrocketed 136% in a year compared with the industry’s 164.4% upsurge. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 49.9%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 35.4%.

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Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CF Industries’ earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have moved up 11.4% over the past 60 days. The estimate is pegged at $2.35 cents per share, indicating an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter. CF Industries has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.1%.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +20.12%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at $1.24, indicating a turnaround from the loss of 18 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter. Albemarle has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.8%.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at 68 cents, indicating a year-over-year surge of 126%. Kinross Gold has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.1%.

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Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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