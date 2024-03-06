Buenaventura (BVN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Buenaventura Mining BVN reported an adjusted loss per share of 1 cent in fourth-quarter 2023, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 16 cents per share. The company had reported a loss of 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, BVN reported a loss of 4 cents per share in the quarter against earnings per share of 21 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company recorded a $113.2 million provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to an adverse ruling by the Peruvian Supreme Court regarding tax loss carryforwards from 2009 and 2010. This provision impacted Buenaventura’s earnings in the quarter.

Buenaventura Mining’s revenues rose 3.3% year over year to $254 million in the quarter under review. The company’s top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225 million. Higher commodity prices and volumes of silver sold led to the improvement in revenues.

The increase in volumes was attributed to the 10,000 tons per day underground mine exploitation rate initiative at El Brocal and the restart of Uchucchacua and Yumpag. Ore processing was re-initiated at Uchucchacua and Yumpag in the fourth quarter of 2023 after the Uchucchacua processing plant had been placed under Care and Maintenance in the third quarter of 2021.

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. Quote

EBITDA from direct operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 51% to $116.4 million from $76.9 million in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA including affiliates was $202 million in the quarter under review compared with $196 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Buenaventura Mining ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $219.8 million compared with $253.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s net debt was $486.8 million with an average maturity of 2.5 years.

On Dec 14, 2023, Buenaventura Mining received $49 million in dividends associated with its stake in Cerro Verde.

Buenaventura’s Board of Directors proposed a dividend payment of 7.26 cents per share/American Depositary share.

Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining have surged 90.7% in the past year against the industry’s 9.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Buenaventura Mining currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Ecolab Inc. ECL and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR. Each of these three companies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 27% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, indicating an increase of 22.7% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%. ECL shares have gained 38.8% in a year.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $43.05 per share. Earnings estimates have moved 48% north in the past 60 days. AMR shares have rallied 106% in a year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.