Budweiser APAC Corrects Volume Error in Financial Report

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. (HK:1876) has released an update.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in its unaudited financial results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. The reported total volume should be 71,198 thousand hectoliters instead of 77,198, though other figures and organic volume changes remain accurate. Investors should note this correction as they evaluate the company’s performance.

For further insights into HK:1876 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.