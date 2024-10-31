News & Insights

Budweiser APAC Corrects Volume Error in Financial Report

October 31, 2024 — 12:40 am EDT

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. (HK:1876) has released an update.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in its unaudited financial results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. The reported total volume should be 71,198 thousand hectoliters instead of 77,198, though other figures and organic volume changes remain accurate. Investors should note this correction as they evaluate the company’s performance.

