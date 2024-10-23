Budweiser APAC Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. (HK:1876) has released an update.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. has appointed Ms. Zhu Junqing Shirley as a joint company secretary, despite her not meeting the usual qualifications required under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The company has secured a waiver allowing Ms. Zhu to serve in this role for three years, during which she will be assisted by Ms. Ho Wing Tsz Wendy, the other joint company secretary.

For further insights into HK:1876 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.