Budweiser APAC Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

October 23, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. (HK:1876) has released an update.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. has appointed Ms. Zhu Junqing Shirley as a joint company secretary, despite her not meeting the usual qualifications required under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The company has secured a waiver allowing Ms. Zhu to serve in this role for three years, during which she will be assisted by Ms. Ho Wing Tsz Wendy, the other joint company secretary.

