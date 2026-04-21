BUD's Non-Alcohol Beer Growth: Can Zero Products Drive Momentum?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, continues to sharpen its focus on fast-growing categories as it navigates a dynamic consumer environment, with non-alcoholic beer emerging as a key strategic growth lever. As consumer preferences shift toward healthier lifestyles and moderation, the company is capitalizing on the rising demand for alcohol-free alternatives. This transition aligns well with its long-term strategy of premiumization, innovation and category expansion, positioning non-alcohol offerings as an important contributor to incremental revenue growth.



AB InBev delivered standout performance in this segment, with non-alcoholic beer revenues gaining 34% year over year, significantly outpacing the broader beer category. Flagship zero-alcohol variants such as Corona Cero and Michelob ULTRA Zero continue to gain traction across global markets, supported by strong brand equity and targeted innovation. Management noted that the company gained share in roughly 70% of its top non-alcohol beer markets, reflecting successful product launches and increasing consumer acceptance of alcohol-free options. This rapid growth highlights the strong runway available in a segment that remains relatively underpenetrated globally.



Beyond strong product demand, marketing investments and global sponsorship platforms are playing a crucial role in accelerating adoption. BUD has strategically aligned its zero-alcohol brands with major global events, reinforcing brand visibility and consumer engagement. Continued investment in product technology has also enabled the development of high-quality alcohol-free beverages that closely replicate the taste of traditional beer — a key factor driving repeat purchases and brand loyalty. These initiatives strengthen the company’s competitive positioning as the non-alcohol category continues to expand.



Looking ahead, non-alcoholic beer is expected to remain a meaningful growth driver within the broader portfolio of AB InBev. While still representing a relatively small portion of total volume, the category offers substantial long-term upside through new consumption occasions and expanded consumer reach. With strong brand support, innovation momentum and increasing health-conscious trends worldwide, the company appears well positioned to sustain growth in its zero-alcohol portfolio and reinforce its leadership in the evolving global beer landscape.

BUD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AB InBev’s shares have gained 21.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, BUD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22X compared with the industry’s average of 15.67X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 12.33% and 13.2%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved downward in the past 30 days.



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AB InBev currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 29.8% and 66.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 125%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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