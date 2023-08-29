News & Insights

Budget-Friendly Travel Destinations for 2023

August 29, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

We've reached that time of year when everyone you know seems to have just come back from an incredible vacation or is currently on one -- and is posting up a storm about it on Instagram. With the costs of travel at a record high -- the average cost per trip has now reached over $7,800, according to travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth.com -- you might be thinking that taking a vacation is simply not in the cards for you.

While summer is coming to a close, it's not too late to head out on a memorable trip this year -- and if you choose your destination right, you don't have to break the bank to go. Here are the top 10 most affordable destinations of 2023 based on insured trip costs, as identified by Squaremouth.

View over the rooftops of the old city of Cartagena during a vibrant sunset.

Colombia

  • Average trip cost: $3,344

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beach towns

Mexico

  • Average trip cost: $3,878

Puerto Rico beach travel vacation landscape background.

Puerto Rico

  • Average trip cost: $3,907
HORSESHOE BAY, BERMUDA - MAY 26 - A panoramic view of Horseshoe Bay Beach on May 26 2016 in Southampton Parish Bermuda.

Bermuda

  • Average trip cost: $4,479
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - February 28, 2013: View of a street in the colonial district in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic during twilight.

Dominican Republic

  • Average trip cost: $4,497

Bahamas beach at sunset

Bahamas

  • Average trip cost: $4,658
Jamaica island, Montego Bay.

Jamaica

  • Average trip cost: $4,698
Druif beach at sunset on Aruba island in the Caribbean sea.

Aruba

  • Average trip cost: $4,917

Halong Bay Vietnam panorama at sunset with anchored tourist ships photographed from the top of a cliff.

Vietnam

  • Average trip cost: $5,181
Philippines

Philippines

  • Average trip cost: $5,330

All data is sourced from Squaremouth.com and is accurate as of Aug. 16, 2023.

