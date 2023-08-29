We've reached that time of year when everyone you know seems to have just come back from an incredible vacation or is currently on one -- and is posting up a storm about it on Instagram. With the costs of travel at a record high -- the average cost per trip has now reached over $7,800, according to travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth.com -- you might be thinking that taking a vacation is simply not in the cards for you.

While summer is coming to a close, it's not too late to head out on a memorable trip this year -- and if you choose your destination right, you don't have to break the bank to go. Here are the top 10 most affordable destinations of 2023 based on insured trip costs, as identified by Squaremouth.

I'm a Travel Agent: 7 Costliest Mistakes People Make When Planning Vacations

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Colombia

Average trip cost: $3,344

Check Out: 6 Vacation Splurges You'll Almost Always Regret

Discover: Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

Mexico

Average trip cost: $3,878

Read More: Don't Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

Puerto Rico

Average trip cost: $3,907

Bermuda

Average trip cost: $4,479

Dominican Republic

Average trip cost: $4,497

See: Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

Bahamas

Average trip cost: $4,658

Jamaica

Average trip cost: $4,698

Aruba

Average trip cost: $4,917

Discover: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Vietnam

Average trip cost: $5,181

Philippines

Average trip cost: $5,330

All data is sourced from Squaremouth.com and is accurate as of Aug. 16, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Budget-Friendly Travel Destinations for 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.