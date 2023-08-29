Budget-Friendly Travel Destinations for 2023

We've reached that time of year when everyone you know seems to have just come back from an incredible vacation or is currently on one -- and is posting up a storm about it on Instagram. With the costs of travel at a record high -- the average cost per trip has now reached over $7,800, according to travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth.com -- you might be thinking that taking a vacation is simply not in the cards for you.
While summer is coming to a close, it's not too late to head out on a memorable trip this year -- and if you choose your destination right, you don't have to break the bank to go. Here are the top 10 most affordable destinations of 2023 based on insured trip costs, as identified by Squaremouth.
Colombia
- Average trip cost: $3,344
Mexico
- Average trip cost: $3,878
Puerto Rico
- Average trip cost: $3,907
Bermuda
- Average trip cost: $4,479
Dominican Republic
- Average trip cost: $4,497
Bahamas
- Average trip cost: $4,658
Jamaica
- Average trip cost: $4,698
Aruba
- Average trip cost: $4,917
Vietnam
- Average trip cost: $5,181
Philippines
- Average trip cost: $5,330
All data is sourced from Squaremouth.com and is accurate as of Aug. 16, 2023.
