Budget carrier Wizz Air to open a new base at Rome Fiumicino airport

Francesca Landini Reuters
Wizz Air will open a base at Rome's Fiumicino airport in July to further expand its Italian network, the budget carrier said on Thursday.

The Hungarian low-cost airline plans to base four Airbus A321neo aircraft at Fiumicino, which is the hub of full service carrier Alitalia.

Starting from July, Wizz Air will operate 32 flights from Rome to 19 countries, which will supplement the 25 routes it already operates from Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, both managed by Atlantia's ATL.MI unit AdR.

Wizz Air said it is the third airline in terms of the number of flights it provides from Rome after Alitalia and Ryanair RYA.I.

Thursday's announcement will more than double Wizz Air's seats on sale in Rome to almost 4 million annual seats, the budget carrier said, adding the expansion would create over 100 jobs.

