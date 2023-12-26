Budget Bets: 3 Penny Stocks Ready for a Big Break in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the year draws to a close, the focus turns to penny stocks for 2024. These types of stocks offer substantial growth prospects in a market full of promise. Numerous bargain penny stocks today showcase solid fundamentals, reminiscent of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) journey from a modest penny stock to a market juggernaut, indicating a promising outlook for these undervalued investments.

Transitioning from 2023’s cautious approach, where unprofitable companies were largely ignored, the sentiment is shifting. Post-November, especially after the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance, penny stocks began showing robust growth potential, improving financial stability and expanding operations. This shift offers insightful investors unique opportunities to capitalize on stocks poised for value growth as market uncertainties lessen and confidence returns.

Entering 2024, these penny stocks stand on the precipice of substantial growth. Solid financials and strategic expansion plans make them not just fleeting prospects but potentially lucrative long-term investments. This evolving scenario presents a unique moment for discerning investors to uncover hidden gems in the market.

EVgo (EVGO)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is making significant strides in the U.S. EV industry, marked by its expansive network of over 950 charging stations. Its latest achievement involves a unique collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), integrating Alexa to streamline charging station location and payment processes for drivers.

Additionally, EVgo is collaborating with several leading automakers and securing subsidies from state governments to build hundreds of EV charging stations. This initiative will result in a vast network of EV chargers, and automakers will encourage millions of EV drivers to utilize its facilities.

Financially, EVgo is outperforming expectations with a notable 26.46% rise in net income and a stellar 208% increase in network throughput, reaching 37 gigawatt-hours. Its commitment to American manufacturing is evident as it received the first batch of 350kW fast chargers compliant with the Build America, Buy America Act, highlighting its significant impact on the EV sector.

RocketLab (RKLB)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB), a trailblazing space manufacturing firm, weathered a tough fall with a massive stock drop post-mission failure. Nevertheless, this setback seems to be a singular event, and the company’s outlook is brightening. Heading into 2024, RocketLab stands out among small-cap space stocks, poised for a strong rebound as its shares begin to rally.

The company secured a $515 million contract with a U.S. government client to develop, deliver, and operate 18 space vehicles. Moreover, this deal, which includes immediate commencement and extends operations through 2030, with an option until 2033, signals confidence in RocketLab’s capabilities and potential for long-term growth.

Moreover, the upcoming launch of its Neutron reusable rocket in 2024 presents another significant opportunity. Targeting smaller payloads, RocketLab is in a unique position against competitors like SpaceX. This edge is crucial, especially as many rivals are still in the preparatory phases of rocket launches, facing higher capital costs in the current economic climate.

Nerdy (NRDY)

Source: Travelerpix / Shutterstock.com

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is revolutionizing online learning, offering a dynamic platform that’s drawing investor interest. Analysts predict a promising 40% upside for its shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and innovative approach to education.

In a display of robust financial health, Nerdy reported a 27% bump in third-quarter revenues, reaching $40.3 million and surpassing its own $38 million to $40 million forecast. This momentum is expected to continue, with fourth-quarter revenues projected between $52 million and $56 million, translating to a 32% year-over-year growth. These figures not only highlight the company’s solid performance but also its potential for sustained expansion.

At the heart of Nerdy’s success is its advanced platform, which covers over 3,000 subjects. Utilizing AI and machine learning, Nerdy builds the connection between tutors and students and supports the creation of AI-generated lesson plans. This technological edge has facilitated more than 10 million hours of personalized tutoring, underscoring Nerdy’s commitment to revolutionizing the educational experience with its AI-driven approach.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Budget Bets: 3 Penny Stocks Ready for a Big Break in 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.