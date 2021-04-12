Commodities

Budget airline Norse Atlantic up 5% in Oslo stock market debut

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GWLADYS FOUCHE

Norway's Norse Atlantic <NORSE-ME.OL>, a recently formed long-haul budget airline that plans to launch operations this year, made its Oslo stock market debut on Monday, trading up 5% in early trade.

Norse traded at 21 Norwegian crowns ($2.46) per share at 0731 GMT, up from a price of 20 crowns in a private placement late last month.

($1 = 8.5258 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

