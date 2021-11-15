Oil

Budapest Airport owners take potential first step towards sale

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published

The owners of Budapest Airport have decided to enter into a due diligence process, potentially taking the first step towards the sale of the asset, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been looking to acquire for months. [nL1N2RN0LC]

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Budapest Airport have decided to enter into a due diligence process, potentially taking the first step towards the sale of the asset, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been looking to acquire for months.

"The Hungarian government has accepted our terms and conditions for starting formal negotiations," AviAlliance said in a statement on Monday.

"While this is potentially the first step towards the sale of the airport, we want to emphasise that the outcome of such a process is not predetermined."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by David Evans)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular