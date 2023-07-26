Bud Light maker to lay off hundreds of US corporate staff after sales slump - CNN

July 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, whose Bud Light sales have recently slumped in the United States, will lay off hundreds of corporate staff in the country, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a company statement.

The job cuts would represent less than 2% of total employees at the world's largest brewer, but would not include frontline staff like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, field sales among others, CNN reported.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bud Light and Budweiser have recently seen its sales drop in the US after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and has been dethroned by Constellation Brands' STZ.N Modelo Especial as the top-selling beer brand in the country.

