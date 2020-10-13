Buckle's Sales Mark Fourth Straight Monthly Rise in September

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. BKE have increased 46.4% in the past three months compared to the industry’s 41.5% rally. This outperformance is attributed to the company’s stellar sales performance in the past four months. Also, Buckle’s comparable store net sales (comps) performance for September has been impressive.



Apparently, net sales for the five-week fiscal month ended Oct 3, 2020 jumped 22.7% to $94.9 million compared to net sales of $77.3 million recorded in the five-week fiscal month ended Oct 5, 2019. We note that the company registered increase of 1.2%, 3.8% and 26.8%, respectively, for August, July and June. Moreover, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s comps surged 22.9% year over year for the five-week period ended Oct 3, 2020.





In the month under review, total sales at the men’s unit increased 26.5% year over year, whereas the metric at the women’s business grew 17.5%. While the men’s category contributed 51% to the company’s overall monthly sales, women’s unit accounted for nearly 49%. Combining men’s and women’s categories, accessory sales in September increased about 20.5%, while footwear sales climbed 25% from the year-ago period’s figure. Both the accessory and footwear categories accounted for roughly 8.5% each of total sales.



However, net sales year to date for the 35-week fiscal period ended Oct 3, 2020, dipped 9.9% to $504.4 million compared to net sales of $559.6 million reported in the year-ago 35-week fiscal period. In addition, comps during the aforementioned fiscal period declined 9.6%. This soft performance might be due to the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. We note that this casual apparel, footwear and accessories retailer initiated the process of reopening outlets during the week of Apr 26, 2020. Buckle currently operates 446 retail stores across 42 states versus 449 outlets as of Oct 8, 2019.

Key Picks in Retail

Target TGT has a long-term earnings-growth rate of 7.2% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tapestry TPR also a Zacks Rank #1 stock with a long-term earnings-growth rate of 9.3%.



Big Lots BIG, ala Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has delivered an earnings surprise of 54.4% in the last four quarters, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.