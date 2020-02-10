Buckle's Comparable Sales Increase for 2nd Straight Month

Buckle, Inc. BKE is currently on track with efforts, such as enhancing marketing efficiency, store remodeling and technology upgrades. Moreover, the company has been experiencing positive results across most of its key categories -- men’s, women’s and footwear. These factors are contributing to the company’s top-line performance.



Notably, in the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 15%, outperforming the industry’s growth of mere 1.8%.





Sales Data



Recently, Buckle came up with impressive sales numbers for January. Encouragingly, the company’s impressive comparable store net sales (comps) run continued in January for the second straight month. Comps for the four-week period ended Feb 1, 2020, grew 7.4%, following an increase of 5% in the month of December. Net sales for the four-week period rose 3.2% year over year to $47.2 million.



In the period under review, total sales at the men’s unit increased 4% year over year. The same contributed 49% to the company’s revenues. Meanwhile, sales in the women’s category, which represented 51% of total sales, grew nearly 8% year over year.



With men and women categories combined, accessory sales in January were up 10.5%, while footwear sales grew 36.5% from the year-ago figure.



For the fourth quarter ended Feb 1, 2020, comps grew 3.3%, while net sales increased 2.5% to $271.0 million. For the 52-week period ended Feb 1, comps edged up 2.2% year over year, while net sales improved 1.7% to $900.3 million.



Currently, Buckle operates 448 retail stores across 42 states.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.