Buckle's (BKE) December Comps Mark Fifth Monthly Rise in a Row

The Buckle, Inc.’s BKE stellar sales performance continued in December 2020. Markedly, the company delivered the seventh straight monthly sales rise and fifth consecutive comparable store net sales (comps) increase. Comps grew 17.9% year over year for the five-week period ended Jan 2, 2021. This follows comps growth of 8.4%, 12.4%, 22.9% and 1.7%, respectively, in the preceding four months.



Impressively, Buckle’s net sales for the five-week fiscal month ended Jan 2, 2021, jumped 17.7% to $169.4 million versus net sales of $143.9 million recorded in the five-week fiscal month ended Jan 4, 2020. We note that the company registered increases of 8.1%, 12.1%, 22.7%, 1.2%, 3.8% and 26.8%, respectively, for November, October, September, August, July and June.



The company’s women’s and men’s merchandise categories are impressive. For the month under review, total sales at the men’s unit increased 15.5% year over year, whereas the metric at the women’s business grew nearly 19%. While the men’s category contributed 58.5% to the company’s overall monthly sales, the women’s unit accounted for nearly 41.5%.



On combining the men’s and women’s categories, accessory sales in December increased about 12.5%, while footwear sales climbed 63% from the year-ago figure. Both the accessory and footwear categories accounted for roughly 10% and 12%, respectively, of overall sales. In the year-ago period, accessory sales were up 10.5%, while footwear sales rose 8.5%.



However, net sales year to date for the 48-week fiscal period ended Jan 2, 2021, dropped 1.7% to $838.2 million from net sales of $853 million reported in the year-ago 48-week fiscal period. In addition, comps during the aforementioned fiscal period declined 1.5%. This soft performance might be probably attributed to the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. We note that this casual apparel, footwear and accessories retailer initiated the process of reopening outlets during the week of Apr 26, 2020. Buckle presently operates 445 retail outlets across 42 states versus 448 outlets as of Jan 7, 2020. We note that the company shuttered one store during the fiscal month.





Nonetheless, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has been gaining on sturdy sales performance. Buckle’s online business is also sturdy. Encouragingly, the Kearney, NE-based company’s shares have skyrocketed 121.6% over the past six months, outshining its industry’s rally of 113.5%.

