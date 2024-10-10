News & Insights

Buckle September Comparable-store Sales Decline 4.3%

October 10, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday said its Comparable-store sales for the 5-week month ended October 5 declined 4.3 percent from last year.

Net sales for the period was $100.6 million, 2.5 percent lower than $103.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Net sales for the 35-week period ended October 5 decreased 5.1 percent to $750.5 million from $790.9 million a year ago, while comparable-store sales was down 6.1 percent.

The company noted that due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 5-week and 35-week periods ended October 7, 2023.

