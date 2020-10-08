Buckle September Comparable Store Net Sales Up 22.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended October 3, 2020, increased 22.9 percent.

Net sales for the period increased 22.7 percent to $94.9 million from net sales of $77.3 million for the prior-year 5-week period.

