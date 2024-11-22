The Buckle reports Q3 EPS 88c vs. $1.04 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $293.6M vs. $303.5M last year. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024 decreased 0.7% from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended November 4, 2023.
