The Buckle Reports Increase In Net Sales In April

May 08, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), Thursday announced that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended May 3, 2025 increased 6.1 percent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended May 3, 2025 increased 7.0 percent to $85.5 million from net sales of $79.9 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended May 4, 2024.

The company further noted that comparable store net sales for the 13-week first quarter ended May 3, 2025 increased 3.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended May 4, 2024.

Also, net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 3, 2025 increased 3.7 percent to $272.1 million compared to net sales of $262.5 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024.

In the pre-market hours, BKE is trading at $35.91, down 0.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

