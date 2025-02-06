Buckle Q4 Sales Down 0.8%; Comp. Sales Rise 3.9%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday said that its sales for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 decreased 0.8 percent to $379.2 million from $382.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 3.9 percent year-over-year.

For the month of January, sales decreased 18 percent to $59.5 million from last year, while comparable store sales increased 4.4 percent.

